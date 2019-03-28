Clear

#1 Northwest knocks off Saint Anselm, advance to Division II National Title game

The No. 1 team in Division II basketball is heading to the national title game.

(EVANSVILLE, Ind.)— The No. 1 team in Division II basketball, Northwest Missouri State, is heading to the national title game.

Northwest defeated Saint Anselm, 76-53, Thursday night in the Division II Final Four round. 

The Bearcats were led by guard Trevor Hudgins who scored 27 points and added in six steals in four assists. 

Northwest led by two at the half, 31-29, but outscored Saint Anselm, 45-24 in the second half. 

The Bearcats are now 37-0 and will play for the National Championship Saturday at 2 p.m. 

