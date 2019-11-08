1 Northwest outlasts Minnesota-Crookston in 60-52 win

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team outlasted Minnesota-Crookston, 60-52, Friday night at the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic at Civic Arena in St. Joseph.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins scored a game-high 28 points in the victory for Northwest.
Northwest will take on MSU Moorhead Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Hillyard Tip-Off Classic at Civic Arena.
