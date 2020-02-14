1 Northwest runs past #14 Lions

Clear
The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team extended its win streak to 15 in a row with a 96-75 road win over the No. 14-ranked Missouri Southern Lions on Thursday.

JOPLIN, Missouri – The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team extended its win streak to 15 in a row with a 96-75 road win over the No. 14-ranked Missouri Southern Lions on Thursday.

Northwest moved its season mark to 23-1 overall and 13-1 in MIAA play. It was the third straight 20-point plus victory margin for the Bearcats. Missouri Southern dropped to 18-5 overall and 11-3 in league play.

Redshirt freshman Luke Waters did not miss a shot and scored a career-high 19 points. Waters went 8-of-8 from the field, including a trio of three-pointers.

Sophomore Trevor Hudgins led all scorers with 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Hudgins knocked in 7-of-13 three-pointers and was 6-of-7 at the free throw line.

Junior Ryan Hawkins collected his seventh double-double of the season with 21 points and 10 rebounds. It was Hawkins's 19th career double-double.

Sophomore Diego Bernard stuffed his stat sheet with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Bearcats buried 61.7% of their shots from the field, including 50% (13-of-26) from three-point land. Northwest shot 58.8% (20-of-34) in the first half and followed it up with 65.4% (17-of-26) in the second half.

The Lions shot a respectable 55.6% from the field but found themselves on the short end of a 21-point defeat. The Lions turned it over 11 times, while the Bearcats had five turnovers.

MSSU's Cam Martin tallied 29 points on 12-of-17 from the field and he grabbed seven rebounds to go along with three turnovers.

Northwest will return to action Saturday at Pittsburg State. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.

NOTES: Northwest has made at least 10 three-pointers in six straight games … Northwest won the rebounding battle, 30-20 … Northwest has gone 32-4 on the road in the MIAA over the last four-plus seasons … Northwest has a mark of 116-15 in the MIAA over the past seven seasons … Ryan Welty and Tyler Dougherty moved their career marks to 123-6 and moved to within four of the Northwest win record of 127 set by Dray Starzl.

Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
