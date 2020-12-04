1 Northwest wins home opener, Hawkins finishes with 25 points

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball team fended off a hot-shooting University of Central Missouri Mules squad in the Bearcats' home opener, 74-67.

The Bearcats built a 20-point cushion at 47-27 with 14 minutes to play in the contest. The Mules' Cameron Hunter led a second-half charge as he tallied 21 of his 23 points in the final stanza. Hunter buried five three-pointers in the second half as the Mules eventually cut the Bearcat lead to five at 72-67. Junior Diego Bernard sank a pair of free throws to close out the scoring.

Northwest sank 21 of 22 second-half free throws to keep Central Missouri at bay. Junior Trevor Hudgins made all eight of his free throw attempts and scored 18 points in the victory. Hudgins tallied a game-high five assists and tied with Bernard for the team lead in steals with three.

Northwest shot 46.7% from the field, while Central Missouri was credited with 50% shooting on 23-of-26 field goals.

Senior Ryan Hawkins led the way with a game-high 25 points. It is the 27th 20-point game of Hawkins's Bearcat career. Hawkins went 9-of-18 from the field as he buried a team-best four three-pointers.

The Bearcats return to play Saturday at home against the Lincoln Blue Tigers. Tip is set for approximately 3:30 p.m. following the women's contest.