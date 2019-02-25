Clear
1-on-1 with state wrestling champion Brooke-Lynn Rush

Benton high school senior Brooke-Lynn Rush is the first-ever girls state wrestling champion in St. Joseph.

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Benton high school senior Brooke-Lynn Rush is the first-ever girls state wrestling champion in St. Joseph.

Rush's high school career is complete, but her wrestling career is far from it. 

Watch the video above for the 1-on-1 interview with the state champion. 

After a mostly sunny day, a few clouds have moved in Sunday evening. Don't expect them to stick around and overnight should be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be very cold in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will be form -5 to +5.
