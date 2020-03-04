10-see Northwest upsets 7-seed Central Oklahoma in MIAA Tournament

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The No. 10 seeded-Bearcats will take on the No. 2 seeded-Hornets in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament tomorrow at 2:15 p.m in Kansas City. Emporia State took the win in the only matchup in the regular season, 79-66, in Emporia. Jaelyn Haggard had 19 points in the first matchup.

This year marks the first time since 2013 that the Bearcats have advanced to the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament. That year the Bearcats lost in the quarterfinals to the No.1 seeded, Washburn Ichabods. The Bearcats are 14-6 all-time in MIAA tournament games played in Kansas City, and are 16-22 all-time in the tournament. The Bearcats have three conference tournament championships coming in 2004, 2008, and 2011.

The No. 10 seeded-Northwest Missouri State Bearcats women's basketball team upset the No. 7 seeded-Central Oklahoma Bronchos in the opening round of the 2020 MIAA Women's Basketball Championship Tournament, 71-67. Northwest was lights out from the free throw line making 20-of-22 free throws. Mallory McConkey and Jaelyn Haggard each went 7-7 from the charity stripe on the game.

Jaelyn Haggard broke one program record, but like most of her buckets, this headline comes in threes. Jaelyn Haggard went 5-of-9 from behind the arc against Central Oklahoma. Her fifth three-pointer made in the game gave her 203 career three-pointers made, breaking the program record, formerly held by Kelli Nelson at 202.

Northwest Missouri State junior guard Mallory McConkey has been named to the 2019-20 honorable mention all-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association women's basketball squad.