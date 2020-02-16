Clear

101 area wrestlers will compete at boys, girls Missouri State Wrestling next weekend

More than 100 area boys and girls wrestlers will compete at state next weekend. A total of 101 wrestlers will compete down at Columbia on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 10:08 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MISSOURI) More than 100 area boys and girls wrestlers will compete at state next weekend. A total of 101 wrestlers will compete down at Columbia on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Here are the local Top 4 district finishers from area schools:

Benton (Class 2) (3 wrestlers)
Tyler Murphy- 1st place at 126
Cristian Dixon- 1st place at 138
Hunter Armstrong- 3rd place at 160

Cameron (Class 2) (17 total wrestlers- 13 boys & 4 girls)
Caleb Husch- 1st place at 106
Tanner Riley- 4th place at 113
Coleman Oxford- 3rd place at 120
Chase Short- 4th place at 126
Brecken Gates- 1st place at 132
Tristan Brown- 4th place at 138
Grant Thompson- 4th place at 145
Caleb Worland- 3rd place at 152
Kolby Robinson- 4th place at 160
Jacob Husch- 4th place at 170
Keegan Reynolds- 2nd place at 182
Camren Hedgpeth- 3rd place at 195
Wyatt Burnett- 2nd place at 285

Girls (Class 1) (4 wrestlers)
Celest Greer- 2nd place at 103
Christina Herring- 2nd place at 120
Hollie Hedgpeth- 4th place in 187
Jessica Tanguay- 4th place in 235

Chillicothe (Class 2) (4 wrestlers)
Sheldon Rader- 3rd place at 106
Dawson Wheeler- 2nd place at 160
Isaac Washburn- 2nd place at 220
Christian Peniston- 4th place at 285

Lafayette (Class 2) (2 total wrestlers- 1 boy & 1 girl)
Jay Greiner- 3rd place at 145

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Isa-Bella Mendoza- 3rd place at 110

Maryville (Class 2) (2 wrestlers)
Gaven Gray-Walker- 3rd place at 170
Keiren Watkins- 4th place at 195

Savannah (Class 2) (5 wrestlers)
Gage Schottel- 4th place at 106
Chance Phillips- 2nd place at 120
Gabe Hummer- 2nd place at 170
Jesse Glise- 4th place at 182
Ben Walker- 4th place at 220

Albany (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Gavin Shoush- 2nd place at 106
Justin Dye- 1st place at 285

Gallatin (Class 1) (7 wrestlers)
Andon Allen- 2nd place at 113
Ross Critten- 1st place at 120
Keegan Allen- 1st place at 126
Draven Wright- 4th place at 138
Rodell Sperry- 3rd place at 152
Drayton Harris- 1st place at 160
Gage Wright- 4th place at 182

Lathrop (Class 1) (10 total wrestlers- 9 boys & 1 girl)
Jaiden DeFries- 3rd place at 120
Drystin Dotson- 1st place at 132
Andrew Beane- 2nd place at 138
Tanner Dalinghaus- 2nd place at 160
Tyler Paul- 2nd place at 170
Brendon Arthur- 2nd place at 182
Dorian Walters- 1st place at 195
Quinton Wolfe- 4th place at 220
Drake Chisam- 2nd place at 285

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Josie Wright- 1st place at 142

Lawson (Class 1) (13 total wrestlers- 11 boys & 2 girls)
Tucker Tracy- 4th place at 106
Noah Walters- 4th place at 120
Elijah LaFleur- 4th place at 126
Garrett McCutchen- 3rd place at 132
Tyler Leonard- 1st place at 138
Norman (Kyle) Sizemore- 3rd place at 145
Braden Carpenter- 1st place at 152
Tyler Ross- 1st place at 170
Cade Killingsworth- 3rd place at 182
Wyatt Becker- 2nd place at 220
Dalton Shanks- 3rd place at 285

Girls (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Brooke Cox- 2nd place at 125
Savanna McCutchen- 2nd place at 135

Maysville (Class 1) (5 total wrestlers- 4 boys & 1 girl)
Kaleb Jestes- 4th place at 132
Conner Berry- 4th place at 145
Trent Strong- 2nd place at 195
Cole Gripka- 1st place at 220

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Mckenzie Gilreath- 3rd place at 120

Mid-Buchanan (Class 1) (13 total wrestlers- 11 boys & 2 girls)
Clancey Woodward- 3rd place at 106
Wyatt Cunningham- 3rd place at 113
Clayton Rotterman- 2nd place at 120
Nathan Hyde- 2nd place at 126
Tim Speer- 2nd place at 132
Denton Biller- 3rd place at 138
Butch Walters- 2nd place at 145
Chase Davidson- 2nd place at 152
Creed Webster- 3rd place at 160
Wade Stanton- 3rd place at 170
Seth Cruz- 4th place at 195

Girls (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Loren Patee- 3rd place at 103
Haley Sampson- 3rd place at 115

North Andrew (Class 1) (3 wrestlers)
Dawson Fansher- 1st place at 113
Coby Etheridge- 4th place at 170
Kaleb Chittum- 4th place at 285

Hamilton (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Elijah Harper- 3rd place at 195
Fisher Nixdorf- 3rd place at 220

Plattsburg (Class 1) (5 total wrestlers- 2 boys & 3 girls)
Wyatt Moran- 3rd place at 126
Klayton Kennedy- 4th place at 152

Girls (Class 1) (3 wrestlers)
Payge Fuller- 1st place at 125
Kaylie Dow- 2nd place at 130
Samantha Mumm- 2nd place at 187

Polo (Class 1) (2 total wrestlers- 1 boy & 1 girl)
Wyatt Segar- 1st place at 145

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Abigail Bolling- 2nd place at 152

Rock Port (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Colten Stevens- 4th place at 160

South Harrison (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Mason Hamilton- 1st place at 106
Timmy Williams- 4th place at 113

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain showers continue through the morning and early afternoon on Monday. Once they pass, our winds shift back to the north and pick up speed. Afternoon wind gusts could top 25 mph. The winds will usher in cooler temperatures for the first half of the work week, with highs in the middle to upper 30s through Thursday. Then the weekend will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories