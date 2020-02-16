101 area wrestlers will compete at boys, girls Missouri State Wrestling next weekend

(MISSOURI) More than 100 area boys and girls wrestlers will compete at state next weekend. A total of 101 wrestlers will compete down at Columbia on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Here are the local Top 4 district finishers from area schools:

Benton (Class 2) (3 wrestlers)

Tyler Murphy- 1st place at 126

Cristian Dixon- 1st place at 138

Hunter Armstrong- 3rd place at 160

Cameron (Class 2) (17 total wrestlers- 13 boys & 4 girls)

Caleb Husch- 1st place at 106

Tanner Riley- 4th place at 113

Coleman Oxford- 3rd place at 120

Chase Short- 4th place at 126

Brecken Gates- 1st place at 132

Tristan Brown- 4th place at 138

Grant Thompson- 4th place at 145

Caleb Worland- 3rd place at 152

Kolby Robinson- 4th place at 160

Jacob Husch- 4th place at 170

Keegan Reynolds- 2nd place at 182

Camren Hedgpeth- 3rd place at 195

Wyatt Burnett- 2nd place at 285

Girls (Class 1) (4 wrestlers)

Celest Greer- 2nd place at 103

Christina Herring- 2nd place at 120

Hollie Hedgpeth- 4th place in 187

Jessica Tanguay- 4th place in 235

Chillicothe (Class 2) (4 wrestlers)

Sheldon Rader- 3rd place at 106

Dawson Wheeler- 2nd place at 160

Isaac Washburn- 2nd place at 220

Christian Peniston- 4th place at 285

Lafayette (Class 2) (2 total wrestlers- 1 boy & 1 girl)

Jay Greiner- 3rd place at 145

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)

Isa-Bella Mendoza- 3rd place at 110

Maryville (Class 2) (2 wrestlers)

Gaven Gray-Walker- 3rd place at 170

Keiren Watkins- 4th place at 195

Savannah (Class 2) (5 wrestlers)

Gage Schottel- 4th place at 106

Chance Phillips- 2nd place at 120

Gabe Hummer- 2nd place at 170

Jesse Glise- 4th place at 182

Ben Walker- 4th place at 220

Albany (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)

Gavin Shoush- 2nd place at 106

Justin Dye- 1st place at 285

Gallatin (Class 1) (7 wrestlers)

Andon Allen- 2nd place at 113

Ross Critten- 1st place at 120

Keegan Allen- 1st place at 126

Draven Wright- 4th place at 138

Rodell Sperry- 3rd place at 152

Drayton Harris- 1st place at 160

Gage Wright- 4th place at 182

Lathrop (Class 1) (10 total wrestlers- 9 boys & 1 girl)

Jaiden DeFries- 3rd place at 120

Drystin Dotson- 1st place at 132

Andrew Beane- 2nd place at 138

Tanner Dalinghaus- 2nd place at 160

Tyler Paul- 2nd place at 170

Brendon Arthur- 2nd place at 182

Dorian Walters- 1st place at 195

Quinton Wolfe- 4th place at 220

Drake Chisam- 2nd place at 285

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)

Josie Wright- 1st place at 142

Lawson (Class 1) (13 total wrestlers- 11 boys & 2 girls)

Tucker Tracy- 4th place at 106

Noah Walters- 4th place at 120

Elijah LaFleur- 4th place at 126

Garrett McCutchen- 3rd place at 132

Tyler Leonard- 1st place at 138

Norman (Kyle) Sizemore- 3rd place at 145

Braden Carpenter- 1st place at 152

Tyler Ross- 1st place at 170

Cade Killingsworth- 3rd place at 182

Wyatt Becker- 2nd place at 220

Dalton Shanks- 3rd place at 285

Girls (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)

Brooke Cox- 2nd place at 125

Savanna McCutchen- 2nd place at 135

Maysville (Class 1) (5 total wrestlers- 4 boys & 1 girl)

Kaleb Jestes- 4th place at 132

Conner Berry- 4th place at 145

Trent Strong- 2nd place at 195

Cole Gripka- 1st place at 220

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)

Mckenzie Gilreath- 3rd place at 120

Mid-Buchanan (Class 1) (13 total wrestlers- 11 boys & 2 girls)

Clancey Woodward- 3rd place at 106

Wyatt Cunningham- 3rd place at 113

Clayton Rotterman- 2nd place at 120

Nathan Hyde- 2nd place at 126

Tim Speer- 2nd place at 132

Denton Biller- 3rd place at 138

Butch Walters- 2nd place at 145

Chase Davidson- 2nd place at 152

Creed Webster- 3rd place at 160

Wade Stanton- 3rd place at 170

Seth Cruz- 4th place at 195

Girls (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)

Loren Patee- 3rd place at 103

Haley Sampson- 3rd place at 115

North Andrew (Class 1) (3 wrestlers)

Dawson Fansher- 1st place at 113

Coby Etheridge- 4th place at 170

Kaleb Chittum- 4th place at 285

Hamilton (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)

Elijah Harper- 3rd place at 195

Fisher Nixdorf- 3rd place at 220

Plattsburg (Class 1) (5 total wrestlers- 2 boys & 3 girls)

Wyatt Moran- 3rd place at 126

Klayton Kennedy- 4th place at 152

Girls (Class 1) (3 wrestlers)

Payge Fuller- 1st place at 125

Kaylie Dow- 2nd place at 130

Samantha Mumm- 2nd place at 187

Polo (Class 1) (2 total wrestlers- 1 boy & 1 girl)

Wyatt Segar- 1st place at 145

Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)

Abigail Bolling- 2nd place at 152

Rock Port (Class 1) (1 wrestler)

Colten Stevens- 4th place at 160

South Harrison (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)

Mason Hamilton- 1st place at 106

Timmy Williams- 4th place at 113