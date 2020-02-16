101 area wrestlers will compete at boys, girls Missouri State Wrestling next weekend

(MISSOURI) More than 100 area boys and girls wrestlers will compete at state next weekend. A total of 101 wrestlers will compete down at Columbia on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Here are the local Top 4 district finishers from area schools:
Benton (Class 2) (3 wrestlers)
Tyler Murphy- 1st place at 126
Cristian Dixon- 1st place at 138
Hunter Armstrong- 3rd place at 160
Cameron (Class 2) (17 total wrestlers- 13 boys & 4 girls)
Caleb Husch- 1st place at 106
Tanner Riley- 4th place at 113
Coleman Oxford- 3rd place at 120
Chase Short- 4th place at 126
Brecken Gates- 1st place at 132
Tristan Brown- 4th place at 138
Grant Thompson- 4th place at 145
Caleb Worland- 3rd place at 152
Kolby Robinson- 4th place at 160
Jacob Husch- 4th place at 170
Keegan Reynolds- 2nd place at 182
Camren Hedgpeth- 3rd place at 195
Wyatt Burnett- 2nd place at 285
Girls (Class 1) (4 wrestlers)
Celest Greer- 2nd place at 103
Christina Herring- 2nd place at 120
Hollie Hedgpeth- 4th place in 187
Jessica Tanguay- 4th place in 235
Chillicothe (Class 2) (4 wrestlers)
Sheldon Rader- 3rd place at 106
Dawson Wheeler- 2nd place at 160
Isaac Washburn- 2nd place at 220
Christian Peniston- 4th place at 285
Lafayette (Class 2) (2 total wrestlers- 1 boy & 1 girl)
Jay Greiner- 3rd place at 145
Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Isa-Bella Mendoza- 3rd place at 110
Maryville (Class 2) (2 wrestlers)
Gaven Gray-Walker- 3rd place at 170
Keiren Watkins- 4th place at 195
Savannah (Class 2) (5 wrestlers)
Gage Schottel- 4th place at 106
Chance Phillips- 2nd place at 120
Gabe Hummer- 2nd place at 170
Jesse Glise- 4th place at 182
Ben Walker- 4th place at 220
Albany (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Gavin Shoush- 2nd place at 106
Justin Dye- 1st place at 285
Gallatin (Class 1) (7 wrestlers)
Andon Allen- 2nd place at 113
Ross Critten- 1st place at 120
Keegan Allen- 1st place at 126
Draven Wright- 4th place at 138
Rodell Sperry- 3rd place at 152
Drayton Harris- 1st place at 160
Gage Wright- 4th place at 182
Lathrop (Class 1) (10 total wrestlers- 9 boys & 1 girl)
Jaiden DeFries- 3rd place at 120
Drystin Dotson- 1st place at 132
Andrew Beane- 2nd place at 138
Tanner Dalinghaus- 2nd place at 160
Tyler Paul- 2nd place at 170
Brendon Arthur- 2nd place at 182
Dorian Walters- 1st place at 195
Quinton Wolfe- 4th place at 220
Drake Chisam- 2nd place at 285
Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Josie Wright- 1st place at 142
Lawson (Class 1) (13 total wrestlers- 11 boys & 2 girls)
Tucker Tracy- 4th place at 106
Noah Walters- 4th place at 120
Elijah LaFleur- 4th place at 126
Garrett McCutchen- 3rd place at 132
Tyler Leonard- 1st place at 138
Norman (Kyle) Sizemore- 3rd place at 145
Braden Carpenter- 1st place at 152
Tyler Ross- 1st place at 170
Cade Killingsworth- 3rd place at 182
Wyatt Becker- 2nd place at 220
Dalton Shanks- 3rd place at 285
Girls (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Brooke Cox- 2nd place at 125
Savanna McCutchen- 2nd place at 135
Maysville (Class 1) (5 total wrestlers- 4 boys & 1 girl)
Kaleb Jestes- 4th place at 132
Conner Berry- 4th place at 145
Trent Strong- 2nd place at 195
Cole Gripka- 1st place at 220
Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Mckenzie Gilreath- 3rd place at 120
Mid-Buchanan (Class 1) (13 total wrestlers- 11 boys & 2 girls)
Clancey Woodward- 3rd place at 106
Wyatt Cunningham- 3rd place at 113
Clayton Rotterman- 2nd place at 120
Nathan Hyde- 2nd place at 126
Tim Speer- 2nd place at 132
Denton Biller- 3rd place at 138
Butch Walters- 2nd place at 145
Chase Davidson- 2nd place at 152
Creed Webster- 3rd place at 160
Wade Stanton- 3rd place at 170
Seth Cruz- 4th place at 195
Girls (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Loren Patee- 3rd place at 103
Haley Sampson- 3rd place at 115
North Andrew (Class 1) (3 wrestlers)
Dawson Fansher- 1st place at 113
Coby Etheridge- 4th place at 170
Kaleb Chittum- 4th place at 285
Hamilton (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Elijah Harper- 3rd place at 195
Fisher Nixdorf- 3rd place at 220
Plattsburg (Class 1) (5 total wrestlers- 2 boys & 3 girls)
Wyatt Moran- 3rd place at 126
Klayton Kennedy- 4th place at 152
Girls (Class 1) (3 wrestlers)
Payge Fuller- 1st place at 125
Kaylie Dow- 2nd place at 130
Samantha Mumm- 2nd place at 187
Polo (Class 1) (2 total wrestlers- 1 boy & 1 girl)
Wyatt Segar- 1st place at 145
Girls (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Abigail Bolling- 2nd place at 152
Rock Port (Class 1) (1 wrestler)
Colten Stevens- 4th place at 160
South Harrison (Class 1) (2 wrestlers)
Mason Hamilton- 1st place at 106
Timmy Williams- 4th place at 113
