(COLUMBIA, Mo.) 11 area wrestlers made it through the first round of the girls' state wrestling tournament in Columbia, Mo. Thursday.
Cameron:
Celest Greer (103) won by fall (2:25) over Cassville's Annie Moore.
Christina Herring (120) won by fall (3:06) over Lebandon's Kaylyn Rogers.
Hollie Hedgpeth (187) won by fall (3:30) over St. Genevieve's Maggie Myracle.
Jessica Tanguay (235) 15-10 won by fall (1:12) over Mehlville's Samantha Apple.
Lathrop:
Josie Wright (142) won by injury default over Ladue Horton Watkins' Scarlette Maier.
Lawson:
Brooke Cox (125) won by fall (5:04) over Francis Howell's Sydney Mcghee.
Savanna McCutchen (135) won by decision (16-10) over Washington's Halaina O'Bryant.
Plattsburg:
Payge Fuller (125) won by decision (8-4) over McCluer North's Natalie Schaljo.
Kaylie Dow (130) won by decision (9-2) over Ste. Genevieve's Genevieve Nickelson.
Samantha Mumm (187) won by fall (4:36) over Northwest Cedar Hill's Olivia Buckley.
Polo:
Abigail Bolling won by fall (3:13) over Ft. Zumwalt North's Ashley Head.
Related Content
- 11 area wrestlers advance in girls state wrestling
- 101 area wrestlers will compete at boys, girls Missouri State Wrestling next weekend
- Benton, Lafayette wrestlers advance to Friday's state quarterfinals
- Mid-Buchanan wrestling sending 2 to girls state wrestling competition
- State girls wrestling tournament starts Thursday
- Three wrestlers battle for inagural girl's state championships
- Four wrestlers compete for boy's state championships
- Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship
- Lathrop advances to state semis
- WATCH: Brooke-Lynn Rush leads St. Joseph girl's wrestling