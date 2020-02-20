Clear
11 area wrestlers advance in girls state wrestling

11 area wrestlers made it through the first round of the girls' state wrestling tournament in Columbia, Mo. Thursday.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 6:57 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) 11 area wrestlers made it through the first round of the girls' state wrestling tournament in Columbia, Mo. Thursday.

Cameron:

Celest Greer (103) won by fall (2:25) over Cassville's Annie Moore.

Christina Herring (120) won by fall (3:06) over Lebandon's Kaylyn Rogers.

Hollie Hedgpeth (187) won by fall (3:30) over St. Genevieve's Maggie Myracle.

Jessica Tanguay (235) 15-10 won by fall (1:12) over Mehlville's Samantha Apple.

Lathrop:

Josie Wright (142) won by injury default over Ladue Horton Watkins' Scarlette Maier. 

Lawson: 

Brooke Cox (125) won by fall (5:04) over Francis Howell's Sydney Mcghee. 

Savanna McCutchen (135) won by decision (16-10) over Washington's Halaina O'Bryant. 

Plattsburg:

Payge Fuller (125) won by decision (8-4) over McCluer North's Natalie Schaljo. 

Kaylie Dow (130) won by decision (9-2) over Ste. Genevieve's Genevieve Nickelson.

Samantha Mumm (187) won by fall (4:36) over Northwest Cedar Hill's Olivia Buckley. 

Polo: 

Abigail Bolling won by fall (3:13) over Ft. Zumwalt North's Ashley Head. 

