11-year-old girl using love of softball to prove she can do anything

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— 11-year-old Kenzie Smith loves softball, but maybe more important than that, she loves to prove that she can do anything.

"It's great to see her be a part of a team, but be very good at what she does," Kenzie's mother Kori Hughes said.

The thing that makes Kenzie different—she's throwing, catching, and hitting one-handed.

"She had a stroke in vitro and has cerebral palsy which affects the right part of her body and brain," Hughes said.

Kenzie has some difficulties with everyday tasks like tying shoes, but she's making the most of it and learning as she goes.

But softball, it's the one thing that she loves to do and is something she couldn't imagine not doing.

"When she goes on the field, it's a little different than sending the other nine on the field, when she's out there, it's like oh, my goodness, but she doesn't disappoint," Hughes said. "She comes through with the plays and does what she needs to do."