16 Griffons and 20 Bearcats honored to All-MIAA football squads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The All-MIAA football teams were released Tuesday, featuring 16 members from Missouri Western State University and 20 players from Northwest Missouri State University named to the all-MIAA teams.

Every position group except wide receiver was represented for Missouri Western. Four of MWSU's starting offensive linemen received honors for a second consecutive year. Two running backs picked up honors as well. Both starting linebackers, both starting corners and three defensive linemen were named All-MIAA for Missouri Western.

Northwest defensive lineman Spencer Phillips has been named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and made first team all-MIAA.

Phillips is the 10th Bearcat since 2000 to be named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

Two other Bearcats were listed along with Phillips to the first team. Northwest tabbed eight second-team all-MIAA picks, three all-MIAA third-team honorees and notched six honorable mention all-MIAA awards as well.

2019 All-MIAA Football Awards

Offensive Player of the Year - Brook Bolles, QB - Central Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year - Spencer Phillips, DL - Northwest Missouri

Special Teams Player of the Year - Dante Brown, K - Fort Hays State

Freshman of the Year - TJ Davis, All-Purpose/QB - Nebraska Kearney

Coach of the Year - Jim Svoboda - Central Missouri

First-Team

Quarterback - Brook Bolles - Central Missouri

Running Back - Hosea Franklin - Lincoln

Wide Receiver - Shae Wyatt - Central Missouri

Wide Receiver - Lorenzo West - Pittsburg State

Tight End - Zach Davidson - Central Missouri

All-Purpose Back - Harley Hazlett - Fort Hays State

Offensive Line - Jake Heckler - Central Missouri

Offensive Line - Tyler Stilwell - Central Oklahoma

Offensive Line - Austin Unterreiner - Emporia State

Offensive Line - Hayden Eatinger - Missouri Western

Offensive Line - Tanner Owen - Northwest Missouri

Offensive Line - Kyle Hinton - Washburn

Defensive Line -Ubong Udom - Central Missouri

Defensive Line - Hinwa Allieu - Nebraska Kearney

Defensive Line -Spencer Phillips - Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line -Simanu'a Thomas - Pittsburg State

Linebacker - Kolesen Crane - Central Missouri

Linebacker - Jace McDown - Emporia State

Linebacker - Sal Silvio - Nebraska Kearney

Defensive Back- O'Shay Harris - Central Oklahoma

Defensive Back- Lawson Holbert - Emporia State

Defensive Back - Sam Webb - Missouri Western

Defensive Back - Blake Bayer - Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back - KiAnte Hardin - Pittsburg State

Kicker - Dante Brown - Fort Hays State

Punter - Zach Davidson - Central Missouri

Kick/Punter Returner - Trey Vaval - Missouri Western

Second-Team

Quarterback - Chance Fuller - Fort Hays State

Quarterback - Braden Wright - Northwest Missouri

Running Back - Justin Rankin - Northwest Missouri

Wide Receiver - James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn

Wide Receiver - Imoni Donadelle - Northwest Missouri

Tight End - Marqus Andrews - Northwest Missouri

All-Purpose Back - TJ Davis - Nebraska Kearney

Offensive Line - Corey Hoelck - Nebraska Kearney

Offensive Line - Ted Hessing - Fort Hays State

Offensive Line - Shawn Rouse - Missouri Western

Offensive Line - Josh Stoltenberg - Nebraska Kearney

Offensive Line - Ben Sinclair - Pittsburg State

Defensive Line - Javaris Sanders - Fort Hays State

Defensive Line - Parker Bass - Emporia State

Defensive Line - Jordan Ingraham - Nebraska Kearney

Defensive Line - Zach Howard - Northwest Missouri

Defensive Line - Sam Roberts - Northwest Missouri

Linebacker - Richard Jordan - Missouri Southern

Linebacker - Anthony Williams - Missouri Western

Linebacker - Jackson Barnes - Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back- Codie Bell - Central Missouri

Defensive Back- Gary Woods II - Emporia State

Defensive Back - Tanner Hoekmann - Fort Hays State

Defensive Back - Josh Wright - Washburn

Kicker - Parker Sampson - Northwest Missouri

Punter - Lane Spiker - Washburn

Kick/Punt Returner - Lorenzo West - Pittsburg State

Third-Team

Quarterback - Wyatt Steigerwald - Missouri Western

Running Back - Devante Turner - Central Missouri

Running Back - David Goodwin - Nebraska Kearney

Wide Receiver - Layne Bieberle - Fort Hays State

Wide Receiver - Dustin Basks - Central Oklahoma

Wide Receiver - Sedarius Young - Nebraska Kearney

Tight End - Daunte McGee - Central Oklahoma

All-Purpose Back - Shamar Griffith - Missouri Western

Offensive Line - Dan Sunderman - Central Missouri

Offensive Line - Amari Angram-Boldin - Fort Hays State

Offensive Line - Nick George - Central Oklahoma

Offensive Line - Steve Williams - Emporia State

Offensive Line - Jacob Olson - Missouri Western

Offensive Line - Ryan Spelhaug - Northwest Missouri

Offensive Line - Cole Baughman - Pittsburg State

Defensive Line - Michael Rios - Central Oklahoma

Defensive Line - Dre'Quan Brown - Central Oklahoma

Defensive Line - Marek Thompson - Emporia State

Defensive Line - Zeke Wall - Pittsburg State

Defensive Line - Tyler Baska - Missouri Western

Defensive Line - Cole Morris - Pittsburg State

Linebacker - Bryan Burns - Central Oklahoma

Linebacker - Sam Phillips - Northwest Missouri

Linebacker - Chase Johnston - Pittsburg State

Defensive Back- Jordan Starks - Fort Hays State

Defensive Back- Trey Washington - Northwest Missouri

Defensive Back - Morgan Selemaea - Pittsburg State

Defensive Back - KJ Turner - Washburn

Kicker - Jared Vincent - Pittsburg State

Punter - Todd Morrow - Pittsburg State

Kick/Punt Returner - Devante Turner - Central Missouri

Kick/Punt Returner - James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn

Honorable Mention

Central Missouri - Koby Wilkerson - RB, Cameron Saunders - WR, Dominick Puni - OL, Jacob Wiggins - DL, John Embrey - LB, Deven Smith - LB

Central Oklahoma - Chandler Garrett - QB, TJ Roberts - RB, Seth Carmack - OL, Jakarri Hunt - DB, Kolby Underwood - DB, Alex Quevedo - K,

Emporia State - Carlos Grace - RB, Estevan Arana - OL, Tyler Banta - OL, - DL, Gee Stanley - LB, Dawson Hammes - LB, Jaedon Pool - DB, Kyle Rinck - DB

Fort Hays State - Charles Tigner - RB, Manny Ramsey - WR, Matt Wendelberger - TE, Sheldon Schmidt - DL, Kolt Trachsel - LB, Hayden Kreutzer - DB

Lincoln - Cyril Spells - OL, Elex Harris - TE, Jajuan Chambers - DL, JaQuan Mason - DL, Michael Smith - DL, Cody Alexander - DB,

Missouri Southern - Jacob Park - QB, Brian Boyd - WR, Ben Phillips - WR, Keandre Bledsoe - TE, Charles West - APB, Colton Winder - LB

Missouri Western - Markel Smith - RB, Cam Grandy - TE, Isaiah Colbert - OL, Arnold Crayton - DL, Cameron Ravenell - DL, Evan Chohon - LB, DJ Stirgus - DB,

Nebraska Kearney - Dayton Sealey - RB, Darrius Webb - RB, Kolin Kenton - OL, Kooper Reece - OL, Zach Sullivan - LB, LaRoy James - DB

Northeastern State - Kevin Jackson - RB, Caleb Hash - OL, Jason Staggs - OL, Ukoh Essang - DL, Lane Yoder - LB, Ty Nichols - DB,

Northwest Missouri - Isaiah Strayhorn - RB, Gabe Bautz - OL, Mike Ehlke - DL, Andy Hessler - LB, Jacob Gassman - DB, Chama Pierre - DB

Pittsburg State - Tyler Adkins - RB, Brenner Clemons - WR, Jackson Krull - TE, Ryan Dodd - OL, Anders Vance - OL, Kaden Roy - LB

Washburn - Mitch Schurig - QB, Zach Willis - RB, Colin Wilson - WR, Marcus Meier - TE, Grant Bruner - LB, Marquise Manning - DB