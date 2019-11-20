16 Griffons and 20 Bearcats honored to All-MIAA football squads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The All-MIAA football teams were released Tuesday, featuring 16 members from Missouri Western State University and 20 players from Northwest Missouri State University named to the all-MIAA teams.
Every position group except wide receiver was represented for Missouri Western. Four of MWSU's starting offensive linemen received honors for a second consecutive year. Two running backs picked up honors as well. Both starting linebackers, both starting corners and three defensive linemen were named All-MIAA for Missouri Western.
Northwest defensive lineman Spencer Phillips has been named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and made first team all-MIAA.
Phillips is the 10th Bearcat since 2000 to be named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year.
Two other Bearcats were listed along with Phillips to the first team. Northwest tabbed eight second-team all-MIAA picks, three all-MIAA third-team honorees and notched six honorable mention all-MIAA awards as well.
2019 All-MIAA Football Awards
Offensive Player of the Year - Brook Bolles, QB - Central Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year - Spencer Phillips, DL - Northwest Missouri
Special Teams Player of the Year - Dante Brown, K - Fort Hays State
Freshman of the Year - TJ Davis, All-Purpose/QB - Nebraska Kearney
Coach of the Year - Jim Svoboda - Central Missouri
First-Team
Quarterback - Brook Bolles - Central Missouri
Running Back - Hosea Franklin - Lincoln
Wide Receiver - Shae Wyatt - Central Missouri
Wide Receiver - Lorenzo West - Pittsburg State
Tight End - Zach Davidson - Central Missouri
All-Purpose Back - Harley Hazlett - Fort Hays State
Offensive Line - Jake Heckler - Central Missouri
Offensive Line - Tyler Stilwell - Central Oklahoma
Offensive Line - Austin Unterreiner - Emporia State
Offensive Line - Hayden Eatinger - Missouri Western
Offensive Line - Tanner Owen - Northwest Missouri
Offensive Line - Kyle Hinton - Washburn
Defensive Line -Ubong Udom - Central Missouri
Defensive Line - Hinwa Allieu - Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Line -Spencer Phillips - Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line -Simanu'a Thomas - Pittsburg State
Linebacker - Kolesen Crane - Central Missouri
Linebacker - Jace McDown - Emporia State
Linebacker - Sal Silvio - Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Back- O'Shay Harris - Central Oklahoma
Defensive Back- Lawson Holbert - Emporia State
Defensive Back - Sam Webb - Missouri Western
Defensive Back - Blake Bayer - Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back - KiAnte Hardin - Pittsburg State
Kicker - Dante Brown - Fort Hays State
Punter - Zach Davidson - Central Missouri
Kick/Punter Returner - Trey Vaval - Missouri Western
Second-Team
Quarterback - Chance Fuller - Fort Hays State
Quarterback - Braden Wright - Northwest Missouri
Running Back - Justin Rankin - Northwest Missouri
Wide Receiver - James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn
Wide Receiver - Imoni Donadelle - Northwest Missouri
Tight End - Marqus Andrews - Northwest Missouri
All-Purpose Back - TJ Davis - Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line - Corey Hoelck - Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line - Ted Hessing - Fort Hays State
Offensive Line - Shawn Rouse - Missouri Western
Offensive Line - Josh Stoltenberg - Nebraska Kearney
Offensive Line - Ben Sinclair - Pittsburg State
Defensive Line - Javaris Sanders - Fort Hays State
Defensive Line - Parker Bass - Emporia State
Defensive Line - Jordan Ingraham - Nebraska Kearney
Defensive Line - Zach Howard - Northwest Missouri
Defensive Line - Sam Roberts - Northwest Missouri
Linebacker - Richard Jordan - Missouri Southern
Linebacker - Anthony Williams - Missouri Western
Linebacker - Jackson Barnes - Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back- Codie Bell - Central Missouri
Defensive Back- Gary Woods II - Emporia State
Defensive Back - Tanner Hoekmann - Fort Hays State
Defensive Back - Josh Wright - Washburn
Kicker - Parker Sampson - Northwest Missouri
Punter - Lane Spiker - Washburn
Kick/Punt Returner - Lorenzo West - Pittsburg State
Third-Team
Quarterback - Wyatt Steigerwald - Missouri Western
Running Back - Devante Turner - Central Missouri
Running Back - David Goodwin - Nebraska Kearney
Wide Receiver - Layne Bieberle - Fort Hays State
Wide Receiver - Dustin Basks - Central Oklahoma
Wide Receiver - Sedarius Young - Nebraska Kearney
Tight End - Daunte McGee - Central Oklahoma
All-Purpose Back - Shamar Griffith - Missouri Western
Offensive Line - Dan Sunderman - Central Missouri
Offensive Line - Amari Angram-Boldin - Fort Hays State
Offensive Line - Nick George - Central Oklahoma
Offensive Line - Steve Williams - Emporia State
Offensive Line - Jacob Olson - Missouri Western
Offensive Line - Ryan Spelhaug - Northwest Missouri
Offensive Line - Cole Baughman - Pittsburg State
Defensive Line - Michael Rios - Central Oklahoma
Defensive Line - Dre'Quan Brown - Central Oklahoma
Defensive Line - Marek Thompson - Emporia State
Defensive Line - Zeke Wall - Pittsburg State
Defensive Line - Tyler Baska - Missouri Western
Defensive Line - Cole Morris - Pittsburg State
Linebacker - Bryan Burns - Central Oklahoma
Linebacker - Sam Phillips - Northwest Missouri
Linebacker - Chase Johnston - Pittsburg State
Defensive Back- Jordan Starks - Fort Hays State
Defensive Back- Trey Washington - Northwest Missouri
Defensive Back - Morgan Selemaea - Pittsburg State
Defensive Back - KJ Turner - Washburn
Kicker - Jared Vincent - Pittsburg State
Punter - Todd Morrow - Pittsburg State
Kick/Punt Returner - Devante Turner - Central Missouri
Kick/Punt Returner - James Letcher, Jr. - Washburn
Honorable Mention
Central Missouri - Koby Wilkerson - RB, Cameron Saunders - WR, Dominick Puni - OL, Jacob Wiggins - DL, John Embrey - LB, Deven Smith - LB
Central Oklahoma - Chandler Garrett - QB, TJ Roberts - RB, Seth Carmack - OL, Jakarri Hunt - DB, Kolby Underwood - DB, Alex Quevedo - K,
Emporia State - Carlos Grace - RB, Estevan Arana - OL, Tyler Banta - OL, - DL, Gee Stanley - LB, Dawson Hammes - LB, Jaedon Pool - DB, Kyle Rinck - DB
Fort Hays State - Charles Tigner - RB, Manny Ramsey - WR, Matt Wendelberger - TE, Sheldon Schmidt - DL, Kolt Trachsel - LB, Hayden Kreutzer - DB
Lincoln - Cyril Spells - OL, Elex Harris - TE, Jajuan Chambers - DL, JaQuan Mason - DL, Michael Smith - DL, Cody Alexander - DB,
Missouri Southern - Jacob Park - QB, Brian Boyd - WR, Ben Phillips - WR, Keandre Bledsoe - TE, Charles West - APB, Colton Winder - LB
Missouri Western - Markel Smith - RB, Cam Grandy - TE, Isaiah Colbert - OL, Arnold Crayton - DL, Cameron Ravenell - DL, Evan Chohon - LB, DJ Stirgus - DB,
Nebraska Kearney - Dayton Sealey - RB, Darrius Webb - RB, Kolin Kenton - OL, Kooper Reece - OL, Zach Sullivan - LB, LaRoy James - DB
Northeastern State - Kevin Jackson - RB, Caleb Hash - OL, Jason Staggs - OL, Ukoh Essang - DL, Lane Yoder - LB, Ty Nichols - DB,
Northwest Missouri - Isaiah Strayhorn - RB, Gabe Bautz - OL, Mike Ehlke - DL, Andy Hessler - LB, Jacob Gassman - DB, Chama Pierre - DB
Pittsburg State - Tyler Adkins - RB, Brenner Clemons - WR, Jackson Krull - TE, Ryan Dodd - OL, Anders Vance - OL, Kaden Roy - LB
Washburn - Mitch Schurig - QB, Zach Willis - RB, Colin Wilson - WR, Marcus Meier - TE, Grant Bruner - LB, Marquise Manning - DB
