Clear

2 Cents Worth Week 1: 1-on-1 with Mid-Buchanan GBB HC Rod Elms

A sit down 1-on-1 with Mid-Buchanan GBB HC Rod Elms.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 9:47 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Everyone hears from the head coach and players before and after every game, but what about in between?

KQ2's Chris Roush will sit down and go 1-on-1 with a different athlete or coach every week and discuss their sport, as well as the topics that matter to them the most. 

KQ2 presents 2 Cents Worth and this week's episode features Mid-Buchanan GBB head coach Rod Elms: 

Click here to watch. 

00:00-00:41: Introduction

00:45-3:15: Looking back on the 2018 state playoff run

3:15-11:10: Building a winning culture

11:10-14:00: Working with assistant coach Chris Kendrick

14:00-26:40: Why Coach Elms went into coaching; coaching in this day and age

26:40-31:45: Working with the new generation of athletes and how to relate

31:45-42:10: Looking toward the 2018-19 season

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Nice weather is expected to continue with some warmer air returning as well. Tuesday will be below average with highs in the lower 40s but by Wednesday and Thursday, highs will return to the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events