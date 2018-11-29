(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Everyone hears from the head coach and players before and after every game, but what about in between?
KQ2's Chris Roush will sit down and go 1-on-1 with a different athlete or coach every week and discuss their sport, as well as the topics that matter to them the most.
KQ2 presents 2 Cents Worth and this week's episode features former Lafayette and St. Mary quarterback Drew Cortez:
Click here to watch.
00:00-00:47: Introduction
00:50-4:20 Looking back on college career; potential pro options
4:20-11:05: Discussing entire playing career
11:05-16:15: Juggling school, life, and football
16:55-22:00: Why Drew wants to coach; and the passion at Lafayette
22:00-25:30: Love for Lafayette and being in the community
25:30-47:37: Styles of coaching; passion for football and improving St. Joseph football culture
Related Content
- 2 Cents Worth Week 2: 1-on-1 with Drew Cortez
- 2 Cents Worth Week 1: 1-on-1 with Mid-Buchanan GBB HC Rod Elms
- Former LHS QB Cortez enters 4th season at St. Mary, remembers time at Lafayette
- Pigskin Preview: Worth County prepares to defend state championship
- Worth County knocks off Stanberry, wins district championship
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Benton, Central fall in Week 1 matchups
- Area district softball games begin this week
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Mid-Buchanan honored with team of the week
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Cameron Dragons honored with Team of the week