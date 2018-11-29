2 Cents Worth Week 2: 1-on-1 with Drew Cortez

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Everyone hears from the head coach and players before and after every game, but what about in between?

KQ2's Chris Roush will sit down and go 1-on-1 with a different athlete or coach every week and discuss their sport, as well as the topics that matter to them the most.

KQ2 presents 2 Cents Worth and this week's episode features former Lafayette and St. Mary quarterback Drew Cortez:

Click here to watch.

00:00-00:47: Introduction

00:50-4:20 Looking back on college career; potential pro options

4:20-11:05: Discussing entire playing career

11:05-16:15: Juggling school, life, and football

16:55-22:00: Why Drew wants to coach; and the passion at Lafayette

22:00-25:30: Love for Lafayette and being in the community

25:30-47:37: Styles of coaching; passion for football and improving St. Joseph football culture