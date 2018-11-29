Clear

2 Cents Worth Week 2: 1-on-1 with Drew Cortez

KQ2's Chris Roush will sit down and go 1-on-1 with a different athlete or coach every week and discuss their sport, as well as the topics that matter to them the most.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 9:38 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Everyone hears from the head coach and players before and after every game, but what about in between?

KQ2 presents 2 Cents Worth and this week's episode features former Lafayette and St. Mary quarterback Drew Cortez:

Click here to watch.

00:00-00:47: Introduction

00:50-4:20 Looking back on college career; potential pro options

4:20-11:05: Discussing entire playing career

11:05-16:15: Juggling school, life, and football

16:55-22:00: Why Drew wants to coach; and the passion at Lafayette

22:00-25:30: Love for Lafayette and being in the community

25:30-47:37: Styles of coaching; passion for football and improving St. Joseph football culture

