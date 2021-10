(FAUCETT, Mo) The (#2) Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted rivals (#5) East Buchanan Bulldogs in week 7 of the regular season.

Mid-Buchanan jumped out to a quick 13-0 lead, but the Bulldogs went into the half leading 14-13.

In the 2nd half, East Buchanan increased the lead 21-13.

Mid-Buchanan went on a 15 point run to win the game.

Cage Burns got a pick 6 to give the Dragons the 28-13 win.

Mid-Buchanan (7-0) will travel to Plattsburg (1-6) next week and East Buchanan (6-1) will host Lawson (2-5).