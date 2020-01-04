2 Northwest tops RiverHawks in MIAA play Saturday

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— #2 Northwest defeated the RiverHawks, 76-65, Saturday afternoon in MIAA play.

Northwest four players in double figures Saturday. Guard Trevor Hudgins went for a team-high 20 points and seven assists. Ryan Welty added in 17 points, Diego Bernard pitched in 14, and Ryan Hawkins tallied 14 in the win.

The Bearcats (12-1) will host Rogers State at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.