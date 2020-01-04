(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— #2 Northwest defeated the RiverHawks, 76-65, Saturday afternoon in MIAA play.
Northwest four players in double figures Saturday. Guard Trevor Hudgins went for a team-high 20 points and seven assists. Ryan Welty added in 17 points, Diego Bernard pitched in 14, and Ryan Hawkins tallied 14 in the win.
The Bearcats (12-1) will host Rogers State at 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Related Content
- #2 Northwest tops RiverHawks in MIAA play Saturday
- Northwest tops Griffons in MIAA volleyball tournament
- Northwest men look to stay hot in MIAA play
- Northwest tops Blue Tigers, advances to MIAA Championship
- Northwest volleyball sweeps MIAA weekly honors
- Caldwell lifts Northwest to 29th MIAA title
- Northwest claims 4th straight MIAA Tournament title
- Northwest men's basketball picked 1st in MIAA
- Bearcats bombard RiverHawks, 105-70 (Bearcat Athletics)
- MWSU has big offense against Riverhawks.
Scroll for more content...