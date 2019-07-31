Clear

2019 MIAA football media day: Bearcats in top 2 Griffons at 7

The 2019 MIAA conference football media days took place at the Kauffman Foundation Center Wednesday featuring all 12 teams.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 2019 MIAA conference football media days took place at the Kauffman Foundation Center Wednesday featuring all 12 teams.

There were two sessions on the day in which Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State both spoke and took questions from the media and viewers in the second session.

The MIAA preseason polls came out Tuesday with the Bearcats coming in as the No.1 team in the conference from the media and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll. The Griffons were selected No.7 in both polls.

In the coaches’ poll Fort Hays State came in as the No. 1 team and for the media the Tigers came in as No. 2.

2019 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Fort Hays State
2. Northwest Missouri
3. Pittsburg State
4. Central Oklahoma
5. Central Missouri
6. Emporia State
7. Missouri Western
8. Washburn
9. Nebraska Kearney
10. Missouri Southern
11. Northeastern State
12. Lincoln

2019 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll
1. Northwest Missouri
2. Fort Hays State
3. Pittsburg State
4. Central Missouri
5. Central Oklahoma
6. Emporia State
7. Missouri Western
8. Washburn
9. Nebraska Kearney
10. Missouri Southern
11. Northeastern State
12. Lincoln

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
An active weather pattern is ahead for the second half of the workweek with scattered to likely rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances push through. Some strong storms could be possible on Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events