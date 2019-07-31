2019 MIAA football media day: Bearcats in top 2 Griffons at 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The 2019 MIAA conference football media days took place at the Kauffman Foundation Center Wednesday featuring all 12 teams.

There were two sessions on the day in which Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State both spoke and took questions from the media and viewers in the second session.

The MIAA preseason polls came out Tuesday with the Bearcats coming in as the No.1 team in the conference from the media and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll. The Griffons were selected No.7 in both polls.

In the coaches’ poll Fort Hays State came in as the No. 1 team and for the media the Tigers came in as No. 2.

2019 MIAA Football Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Fort Hays State

2. Northwest Missouri

3. Pittsburg State

4. Central Oklahoma

5. Central Missouri

6. Emporia State

7. Missouri Western

8. Washburn

9. Nebraska Kearney

10. Missouri Southern

11. Northeastern State

12. Lincoln

2019 MIAA Football Preseason Media Poll

1. Northwest Missouri

2. Fort Hays State

3. Pittsburg State

4. Central Missouri

5. Central Oklahoma

6. Emporia State

7. Missouri Western

8. Washburn

9. Nebraska Kearney

10. Missouri Southern

11. Northeastern State

12. Lincoln