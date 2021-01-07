Clear

#22 Griffons top Emporia State, rack up 21 steals in victory

The 22nd-ranked Missouri Western men's basketball team stayed unbeaten at home this season as they defeated Emporia State 70-61 Thursday night inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons improve to 7-1 and have now won 16 of their last 17 games at home.

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 10:49 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The 22nd-ranked Missouri Western men's basketball team stayed unbeaten at home this season as they defeated Emporia State 70-61 Thursday night inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons improve to 7-1 and have now won 16 of their last 17 games at home.

MWSU overcame their second-worst shooting performance of the season by forcing a season-high 28 turnovers and getting 21 steals against the Hornets. Western junior Caleb Bennett tied a season-game school record with eight steals in the game and Tyrell Carroll added five. The 28 turnovers forced were the most by a Griffon men's team since getting 30 against Quincy on December 4, 2007.

Missouri Western also faced their biggest deficit of the season on Thursday as they trailed Emporia 21-14 midway through the first half. MWSU quickly used a 15-2 run to take the lead back and eventually leadi34-31 at halftime. Western had 16 of their 21 steals in the first half and forced 20 turnovers in the first 20 minutes but shot only 1-for-15 from the three-point line in the opening half.

The Griffons never relinquished the lead after halftime and they used a 13-3 run midway through the second half to take a 12-point lead and Emporia State never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Bennett scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while Carroll added 15 points, five assists and three rebounds. Q Mays was also in double figures with 14 points and Will Eames had 11 and eight rebounds. MWSU finished the game 42.0% (29-of-69) from the field and shot only 4-of-23 from the three-point line.

The No. 22 Griffons are back at home Saturday as they entertain 5th-ranked Washburn at 7:30 p.m. inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Ichabods upset No. 1 Northwest Missouri State Thursday in Maryville 84-82 in overtime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Clarinda
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories