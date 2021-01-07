22 Griffons top Emporia State, rack up 21 steals in victory

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The 22nd-ranked Missouri Western men's basketball team stayed unbeaten at home this season as they defeated Emporia State 70-61 Thursday night inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Griffons improve to 7-1 and have now won 16 of their last 17 games at home.

MWSU overcame their second-worst shooting performance of the season by forcing a season-high 28 turnovers and getting 21 steals against the Hornets. Western junior Caleb Bennett tied a season-game school record with eight steals in the game and Tyrell Carroll added five. The 28 turnovers forced were the most by a Griffon men's team since getting 30 against Quincy on December 4, 2007.

Missouri Western also faced their biggest deficit of the season on Thursday as they trailed Emporia 21-14 midway through the first half. MWSU quickly used a 15-2 run to take the lead back and eventually leadi34-31 at halftime. Western had 16 of their 21 steals in the first half and forced 20 turnovers in the first 20 minutes but shot only 1-for-15 from the three-point line in the opening half.

The Griffons never relinquished the lead after halftime and they used a 13-3 run midway through the second half to take a 12-point lead and Emporia State never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Bennett scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, while Carroll added 15 points, five assists and three rebounds. Q Mays was also in double figures with 14 points and Will Eames had 11 and eight rebounds. MWSU finished the game 42.0% (29-of-69) from the field and shot only 4-of-23 from the three-point line.

The No. 22 Griffons are back at home Saturday as they entertain 5th-ranked Washburn at 7:30 p.m. inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. The Ichabods upset No. 1 Northwest Missouri State Thursday in Maryville 84-82 in overtime.