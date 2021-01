(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— #22 Missouri Western returned to MIAA play Saturday and picked up an 86-74 victory against Fort Hays State.

The Griffons were led in scoring by guard Tyrell Carroll with 20 points. Will Eames added in 18 points and 13 rebounds. Guard Caleb Bennett put up 17 points, and Reese Glover tallied 14.

Missouri Western improves to 6-1 on the season with the win.