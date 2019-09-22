Clear

Chiefs score 23 in 2nd quarter, improve to 3-0 with win against Baltimore

The Kansas City Chiefs were shutout in the first quarter for the second consecutive game, but put up 23 points in the second quarter en route to a 33-28 victory over Baltimore.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in the win. 

Mahomes threw touchdown passes to wide receivers Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, and running back LeSean McCoy. 

The third-year quarterback has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first three games of the season. 

Kansas City travels to Detroit Sunday to take on the undefeated Lions. 

A strong cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For tonight, we'll see clear skies as overnight lows drop down to the middle 50s. We could wake up to some foggy conditions on Monday morning, but it will be a sunny & nice day for the first day of fall.
