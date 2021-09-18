3 Dragons stay perfect after Week 4

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The #3 Mid-Buchanan Dragons hosted the Lathrop Mules in Week 4.
The Dragons roll past the Mules in a KCI matchup 48-7.
Mid-Buchanan (4-0) will host North Platte (0-4) and Lathrop (0-4) will host Hamilton (3-1).
The Mid-Buchanan Dragons roll past Lathrop, remain undefeated.
