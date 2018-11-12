3 local 8-man football teams fighting for spot in championship game

(MISSOURI)— Three different teams. Three different paths to the 8-man football state semifinals.

Mound City, Pattonsburg, and Worth County are all one win away from playing at Faurot Field at University of Missouri in Columbia on Nov. 24.

Each of them with a different story.

MOUND CITY

The Panthers won their first district title since 2011 last Friday night—defeating North Andrew.

The Panthers are no strangers to postseason success—playing in eight state championships—winning six times.

Mound City will travel to Orrick Satuday afternoon in the 8-man semifinals.

PATTONSBURG

Pattonsburg won the program's first-ever district championship last Friday night—knocking off Southwest Livingston.

The Panthers have never been to a state championship game, but they are lead by quarterback Steven Wilhite, who has 82 touchdowns on the season.

Pattonsburg will travel to defending state champions, Worth County, on Saturday afternoon in the 8-man semifinals.

WORTH COUNTY

The Tigers look to make back-to-back state title appearances for the first time since going to three-straight (2005-2007).

Worth County won the 2017 state championship by defeating Sacred Heart 64-21.

The Tigers will host Pattonsburg Saturday afternoon—the team that knocked off Worth County in Week 7, 62-42.

8-MAN SEMIFINALS

Mound City vs. Orrick

Pattonsburg vs. Worth County

The winners will meet Saturday, Nov. 24 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.