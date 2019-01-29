4 Northwest football players selected to Don Hansen All-American team

(BROOKFIELD, Ill.)— The Don Hansen Football Committee has released the 2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America team. Northwest Missouri State University is represented by four selections on this year's All-America listing.

Senior defensive end Austen Eskew earned third-team honors. Senior offensive lineman Zach Flott, senior defensive back Anthony Lane and sophomore defensive lineman Sam Roberts were all three named to the honorable mention squad.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen's National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen's Football Gazette began selecting Division II All-Region squads in 2003.