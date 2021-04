(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Central baseball team picked up its fourth win of the season Monday night. Central defeated Savannah, 10-6.

Central jumped out to a 5-1 advantage after three innings.

Savannah kept chipping away to keep it close until the sixth inning. Trailing 6-3, Savannah scored three runs to tie it up going to the bottom of the sixth.

Central answered though with four runs in the inning and held on to win, 10-6.

Central will play at Lee's Summit Tuesday.