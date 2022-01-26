Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

43 million viewers make Bills-Chiefs most-watched TV event since last year's Super Bowl

The most-watched of the four games was Sunday night's Bills-Chiefs nailbiter on CBS. It averaged 43 million viewers for the four quarters and overtime and peaked with nearly 52 million viewers.

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 3:04 PM
Posted By: Brian Stelter, CNN Business

    (CNN) -- None of the headwinds facing legacy broadcast television are strong enough to stop the NFL right now.

This past weekend's four divisional games averaged 37 million viewers at any given time. That's 20 percent higher than the audience size for the equivalent games last year.

The totals now count some streaming and out-of-home viewing, but that alone can't account for the huge year-over-year growth. All of the dour predictions about the future performance of the NFL are being challenged by this winter's action.

Competitive and high-scoring games always help. So do compelling storylines. But even beyond that, football is in a league of its own in the US.

The most-watched of the four games was Sunday night's Bills-Chiefs nailbiter on CBS. It averaged 43 million viewers for the four quarters and overtime and peaked with nearly 52 million viewers.

Overall, the game was the most-watched event on American TV since last year's Super Bowl.

The divisional playoffs began with Bengals-Titans on CBS, averaging 31 million viewers. The 49ers-Packers game on Fox later in the day averaged 37 million. Since Saturdays are usually sleepy on broadcast TV, Fox said it counted as "TV's most-watched Saturday show in 28 years, dating back to the 1994 Lillehammer Olympics."

On Sunday afternoon, the Rams-Buccaneers game on NBC averaged 38 million viewers.

Then came the Bills and Chiefs in prime time. CBS said it was the "most-watched divisional playoff game in five years."

The network also highlighted its streaming service Paramount+ and said both of the CBS games set streaming records.

The Bengals and Chiefs will play on CBS Sunday at 3:05pm Eastern. The 49ers and Rams will play on Fox Sunday at 6:40pm Eastern. The winners will meet at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13, live on NBC and Peacock.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 21°
Atchison
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 23°
Temperatures will be a bit milder overnight with lows dropping into the 20s. Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. A weak cold front will move through overnight Thursday into Friday keeping temperatures on the cooler side Friday. Highs will struggle to make it to the freezing point. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Next week will start out on the warm side with highs making a run for the 50s. A cold front will move through mid week bringing colder temperatures and our next chance for precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories