46th annual Highland Classic tees off

The 46th annual Highland Classic golf tournament started up Monday morning at the St. Joseph Country Club.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 1:04 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 1:13 AM

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - The 46th annual Highland Classic golf tournament started up Monday morning at the St. Joseph Country Club.

This is an annual tournament in which dozens of women’s teams take the course for a scramble style of play in which they do a shotgun start. "It's a great place for a tournament everybody is real please, the course is in great shape," Publicity manager Brenda Oxley said.

Although day one's round did not have to deal with the rain, Tuesdays round could have issues with the rain. Tee times are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. weather permitting.

Showers will continue overnight and heading into Wednesday morning. There is the possibility some patchy fog could also develop so you may want to allow some extra time to get to work in the morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
