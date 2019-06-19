46th annual Highland Classic tees off

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - The 46th annual Highland Classic golf tournament started up Monday morning at the St. Joseph Country Club.
This is an annual tournament in which dozens of women’s teams take the course for a scramble style of play in which they do a shotgun start. "It's a great place for a tournament everybody is real please, the course is in great shape," Publicity manager Brenda Oxley said.
Although day one's round did not have to deal with the rain, Tuesdays round could have issues with the rain. Tee times are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. weather permitting.
