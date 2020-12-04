4th quarter rally not enough for Northwest, falls to #21 UCM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Bearcat women's basketball team dropped to 1-2 in conference play in a 58-49 loss to Central Missouri.

Northwest struggled in the first quarter, shooting just 23 percent from the field, resulting in a 14-7 deficit at the end of the period. In the second quarter, scoring picked up for the Bearcats with Jayna Green scoring seven of her nine points in the quarter. The Bearcats also cut the Jennies' lead to six with a 7-3 run in the last two

minutes of the quarter, trailing just 29-23 at the end of the half.

The third quarter was marked by more tough Jennies defense, which held the Bearcats to just 25 percent shooting from the floor on 3-of-12 shooting. Once again, Northwest turned things around in the fourth quarter by shooting 8-of-13 from the floor, but the Jennies' lead was too much for the Bearcats to overcome.

Molly Hartnett led Northwest with 12 points while Emma Atwood recorded 11 points and led the team with 6 rebounds. Hartnett and Mallory McConkey each had four rebounds as well.

Olivia Nelson led the visitors with 14 points while Nija Collier chipped in 13 points. Graycen Holden also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Bearcats will be back in action Saturday, Dec. 5 when they take on Lincoln at 1:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.