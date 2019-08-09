5 storylines to watch for in the Chiefs' preseason opener against the Bengals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the team's first preseason game of 2019.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start and play in the first quarter of Saturday's preseason opener against the Bengals.

Mahomes could play the entire quarter or Reid could decide to pull the league's reigning MVP earlier in the game.

Besides Mahomes and the offense taking the field for the field at Arrowhead for the first time since losing the AFC Championship, there is plenty of storylines to pay attention to.

Here are my Top 5 storylines for Week 1 of the Preseason:

5) Patrick Mahomes and the offense.

—We know Mahomes won't play very long—neither will the other starters for that matter, but this is the first time we will see them in a game situation since losing to New England.

4) Running Back position

—Damien Williams is the starting running back heading into the game, but he has missed some time during camp due to injury. Andy Reid appears to be heading toward a running-back-by-committee situation after Williams.

3) Rookies

—The Chiefs didn't have a first-round pick in 2019, because general manager Brett Veach traded it to Seattle for Frank Clark. Kansas City selected wide receiver Mecole Hardman and safety Juan Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 draft.

2) Cornerbacks

—There's not a lot of depth at the cornerback position. New defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo moved Kendall Fuller in to cover the slot receivers leaving an open competition for the rest of the position.

1) The defense

—Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has changed the defense to a 4-3 scheme and the Chiefs brought in plenty of new faces for the 2019 season. Saturday's game should at least give us a glimpse into what this group could look like in the regular season.