Lady Griffs ready for MIAA tournament

MWSU to play in game one of MIAA tournament against UNK Wednesday in Kanas City.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 12:30 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 12:34 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Head coach Rob Edmisson and Missouri Western are back in the postseason, and the Griffon Women are the No. 9 seed in the MIAA Basketball Championships and will play No. 8-seeded Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Missouri Western made history as the first-ever No. 12 seed to win a game in the MIAA Championships with a 60-57 win over the No. 5-seeded Lopers. Nebraska-Kearney won the only meeting this season, 62-53 on Jan. 26 in Kearney.

"If you’re a lower seeded team you have that faith and belief in knowing that anything can happen, everyone's got that magical moment." Edmisson said."

The MIAA tournament will continue through Sunday Mar 10. at the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City Missouri.

Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we'll stay below normal. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle 20s under sunny skies. Highs return to the middle 30s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.
