Lady Griffs ready for MIAA tournament

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Head coach Rob Edmisson and Missouri Western are back in the postseason, and the Griffon Women are the No. 9 seed in the MIAA Basketball Championships and will play No. 8-seeded Nebraska-Kearney at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Missouri Western made history as the first-ever No. 12 seed to win a game in the MIAA Championships with a 60-57 win over the No. 5-seeded Lopers. Nebraska-Kearney won the only meeting this season, 62-53 on Jan. 26 in Kearney.
"If you’re a lower seeded team you have that faith and belief in knowing that anything can happen, everyone's got that magical moment." Edmisson said."
The MIAA tournament will continue through Sunday Mar 10. at the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City Missouri.
