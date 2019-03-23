Bagley-Trotter makes MIAA history while Griffon softball tops No. 22 Winona State

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The long list of success continued for Missouri Western softball coach Jen Bagley-Trotter Saturday afternoon as she became the MIAA's all-time wins leader with her 615th victory, 1-0 over No. 22 Winona State.

All 615 of her wins as a head coach have come in her 18-year career at Missouri Western. Coach Trotter moved past former Griffon head coach Rhesa Sumrell for the most wins ever by a softball coach while at an MIAA school.

A run in the first inning and a breakout pitching performance by Lexi Kinnaird were a recipe for the lady Griff's to get the win and provide coach Trotter her historic 615th victory.