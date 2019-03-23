Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Evacuations lifted for St. Joseph, Buchanan County Full Story

Bagley-Trotter makes MIAA history while Griffon softball tops No. 22 Winona State

MWSU head softball coach Jen Bagley-Trotter becomes the MIAA's all-time wins leader with her 615th victory, 1-0 over No. 22 Winona State.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Photo Gallery 1 Images

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The long list of success continued for Missouri Western softball coach Jen Bagley-Trotter Saturday afternoon as she became the MIAA's all-time wins leader with her 615th victory, 1-0 over No. 22 Winona State.

All 615 of her wins as a head coach have come in her 18-year career at Missouri Western. Coach Trotter moved past former Griffon head coach Rhesa Sumrell for the most wins ever by a softball coach while at an MIAA school.

A run in the first inning and a breakout pitching performance by Lexi Kinnaird were a recipe for the lady Griff's to get the win and provide coach Trotter her historic 615th victory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
For Saturday, expect scattered showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, throughout the day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events