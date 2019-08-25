Clear

Louisiana team wins Little League World Series

A Louisiana team won the Little League World Series Sunday.

The Eastbank Little League defeated Curacao 8-0 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team from River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans, is also the first team from Louisiana to win the title.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, and colleges including Louisiana State University and Tulane University tweeted their congrats to the little league team.

'Playing the game the right way. Having a blast doing it. Repping Louisiana. Claiming the @LittleLeague. We are so proud of @EastBankLL and all of their accomplishments this summer!' Tulane University tweeted.

The team is comprised of 12-year-old boys, according to CNN affiliate WDSU-TV. It's the second year in a row that an American team has won the series.

