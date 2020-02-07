Bearcat men get redemption on UCM

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The No. 1 ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team got redemption on the Central Missouri Mules, 81-47.

UCM had won the earlier matchup between the two schools in Warrensburg, 72-60

The Bearcats won their 13th straight game and moved to 21-1 overall. The Bearcats are now 11-1 in MIAA and have won 46 of their last 47 home league contests. Central Missouri falls to 9-12 overall and 4-8 in MIAA play.

Northwest extended its home-court win streak to 29 in a row. Northwest has won 67 of its last 69 home games overall.

Northwest shot 60.5% from the field, which included 55.2% from three-point range. Northwest knocked in 16-of-29 three-pointers against the Mules. Northwest has drained at least 10 three-pointers in each of its last four games.

The Bearcats will remain home and will take on the Lincoln Blue Tigers on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Bearcat Arena.