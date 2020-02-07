Lafayette girls drop home game with Cameron

Photo Gallery 1 Images
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish lost to Cameron 63-46 at home Thursday night looking to upset the Dragons in a MEC contest. The Irish now fall to (2-15) on the year and will play in a cross-town showdown against Benton (4-11) next Tuesday at Benton.
Cameron advances to (13-6) on the year and will play at Bishop LeBlond (11-7) also next Tuesday.
