Lafayette girls drop home game with Cameron

The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish lost to Cameron 63-46 at home Thursday night looking to upset the Dragons in a MEC contest.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 2:01 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish lost to Cameron 63-46 at home Thursday night looking to upset the Dragons in a MEC contest. The Irish now fall to (2-15) on the year and will play in a cross-town showdown against Benton (4-11) next Tuesday at Benton.

Cameron advances to (13-6) on the year and will play at Bishop LeBlond (11-7) also next Tuesday.

