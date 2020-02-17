Clear

Bulldogs beat Pathers in Hall of Fame classic

East Buchanan gets 10 point win over Mound City in Hall of Fame classic.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The East Buchanan Bulldogs played the Mound city Panthers Saturday during the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic hosted at Benton high school getting the 10-point win 64-54. The Bulldogs advance to (14-7) on the year with three games left of the regular season.

Mound City has two game left of the regular season and sits at (18-5).

Host school Benton defeated Lathrop 64-59, and senior Chol Ater eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during the game.

Below are other scores from the Hall of Fame Classic

GIRLS
CENTER def ODESSA 52-42

HELIAS CATHOLIC def MID-BUCHANAN 63-32

CENTRAL def LINCOLN PREP 61-22

NORTH KANSAS CITY def BENTON 42-35

BOYS

BISHOP SEABURY def MID-BUCHANAN 45-44

RUSKIN def LAFAYATTE 58-55

EAST BUCHANAN def MOUND CITY 64-54

BENTON def LATHROP 64-59

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 50°
Temperatures today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A south wind pushed temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories