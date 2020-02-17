Bulldogs beat Pathers in Hall of Fame classic

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The East Buchanan Bulldogs played the Mound city Panthers Saturday during the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic hosted at Benton high school getting the 10-point win 64-54. The Bulldogs advance to (14-7) on the year with three games left of the regular season.

Mound City has two game left of the regular season and sits at (18-5).

Host school Benton defeated Lathrop 64-59, and senior Chol Ater eclipsed the 1,000-point mark during the game.

Below are other scores from the Hall of Fame Classic

GIRLS

CENTER def ODESSA 52-42

HELIAS CATHOLIC def MID-BUCHANAN 63-32

CENTRAL def LINCOLN PREP 61-22

NORTH KANSAS CITY def BENTON 42-35

BOYS

BISHOP SEABURY def MID-BUCHANAN 45-44

RUSKIN def LAFAYATTE 58-55

EAST BUCHANAN def MOUND CITY 64-54

BENTON def LATHROP 64-59