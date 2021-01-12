Alabama wins college football national championship, Saban claims seventh title as a HC

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The Alabama Crimson Tide handled the Ohio State Buckeyes Monday night in the college football national championship winning 52-24.

This is Alabama’s sixth time winning the national championship in the last 12 years under head coach Nick Saban, and Sabans seventh overall as a head coach breaking a tie with Alabama great Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most by a major college coach Saban won his first with LSU in 2003.

Alabama’s stars showed up for the game as Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith had catches for 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half before injuring his hand and would not return. Veteran quarterback Mac Jones, who finished third in the Heisman voting, was 36 for 45 for a CFP championship-record 464 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Najee Harris, who was fifth in the Heisman race, had 158 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches, scoring three times to give him an SEC record 30 touchdowns this season.

The Crimson tide finished the season at 13-0 and currently have the No. 1 recruiting class going into next season.