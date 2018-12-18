6 Chiefs named to Pro Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following an 11-3 start on the season and boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL, the Chiefs have six Pro Bowl selections, tied for second-best in the league. Four players earned their first nominations, including Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have had at least six nominees for the Pro Bowl in five of the last seven seasons. They had four in each of the other two years.

Here is the list of Pro Bowlers (# indicates number of Pro Bowl selections): Eric Fisher, OT (1), Dee Ford, LB (1), Tyreek Hill, WR (3), Travis Kelce, TE (4), Patrick Mahomes, QB (1), Anthony Sherman, FB (1).