(FAUCETT, Mo.) It was a game featuring two top 10 Class 1 girls' soccer programs Tuesday night in Faucett. Bishop LeBlond topped Mid-Buchanan, 2-0.

The Golden Eagles scored both of the match's two goals in the first half with both coming from senior Olivia Elliott.

Bishop LeBlond improves to 8-5 on the season. The Dragons fall to 10-6.