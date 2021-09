(GOWER, Mo.) The East Buchanan Bulldogs hosted the Hamilton Hornets in a Class 1 top 10 battle.

East Buchanan takes an early 13-0 lead over the Hornets. Bulldogs go on to win 22-12 on Homecoming night.

The Bulldogs (4-0) will travel to West Platte (4-0) and the Hornets (3-1) will travel to Lathrop (0-4).