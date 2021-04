ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The LeBlond lady Golden Eagles soccer team hosted Savannah Monday evening getting the win 6-0. Two LeBlond players Reese Robertson and Olivia Elliot would both put up hat tricks (scoring three goals in a game) to help lead the Golden Eagles to victory.

LeBlond will be at home again on Thursday hosting Maryville and Savannah will stay on the road as they travel to Maryville to play on Tuesday.