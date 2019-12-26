Clear

All-American Season: Vaval leaves his mark on Griffons football in freshman season

Just about four months ago, not too many people across the MIAA or Division II football knew the name Trey Vaval, but they do now.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 10:52 PM
Updated: Dec 26, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Just about four months ago, not too many people across the MIAA or Division II football knew the name Trey Vaval, but they do now.

The true freshman piled up more than 1,300 kick and punt return yards and two touchdowns for Missouri Western this season. 

He played a big role in the Griffons' 9-3 season. 

Vaval earned All-MIAA First Team, All-Region First Team, and All-American honors his freshman year. 

He became the first Griffons' freshman to be named an All-American. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Thursday is the calm before the storm, quite literally. Headed into the weekend we will be seeing two rounds of thunderstorms move through the area. The first round moves through Friday night into Saturday morning. Then we will see another system move in during the day on Saturday. These are not expected to produce anything severe but don't be surprised if you here a few rumbles of thunder or some heavy rain with these.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories