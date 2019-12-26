All-American Season: Vaval leaves his mark on Griffons football in freshman season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Just about four months ago, not too many people across the MIAA or Division II football knew the name Trey Vaval, but they do now.
The true freshman piled up more than 1,300 kick and punt return yards and two touchdowns for Missouri Western this season.
He played a big role in the Griffons' 9-3 season.
Vaval earned All-MIAA First Team, All-Region First Team, and All-American honors his freshman year.
He became the first Griffons' freshman to be named an All-American.
