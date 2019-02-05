Clear

Allan Coy follows in family footsteps

Benton freshman Allan Coy is the latest of the Coy family to have basketball lead the way.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 1:01 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Allan Coy is the latest of the Coy family to be walking the halls of Benton high school, and for Allan he is following in the footsteps of his uncle Johnny Coy who was an elite basketball and baseball player from his playing days at Benton. 

Allan is one of three freshman who plays varsity for Benton and is part of a competitive group that looks to make a post season run as the end of the regular season nears. 

Benton plays cross town rival Lafayette Tuesday with tip-off set for 7:00.

