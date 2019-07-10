CLEVELAND, - The 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game went to the American League once again for the seventh straight time getting the win in Cleveland 4-3.
Two solo homeruns came from both sides, Charlie Blackmon in the sixth for the National League and Joey Gallo in the seventh for the American League.
Hometown Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the All-Star Games Most Valuable Player award. Bieber became just the third player to win the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP in his home park by striking out Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr. in succession to preserve a 1-0 lead in the fifth.
Related Content
- American League win 2019 MLB All-Star Game
- M.I.N.K. League announces All-Star Game rosters
- Perez Makes Fifth Consecutive Start in MLB All Star Game
- Royal's Merrifield selected to MLB All-Star game
- St. Joseph Mustangs to host 2019 MINK League All-Star Game
- HIGHLIGHTS: MINK League North All-Stars top South
- Royals select Bobby Witt Jr. with second overall pick in 2019 MLB draft
- Tiger Woods wins 2019 Masters
- Western softball wins it's 12th consecutive game
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mustangs win in alumni game
Scroll for more content...