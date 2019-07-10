Clear

American League win 2019 MLB All-Star Game

AL wins All-Star Game 4-3 making it seven straight ASG wins.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 12:21 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

CLEVELAND, - The 90th Major League Baseball All-Star Game went to the American League once again for the seventh straight time getting the win in Cleveland 4-3.

Two solo homeruns came from both sides, Charlie Blackmon in the sixth for the National League and Joey Gallo in the seventh for the American League.

Hometown Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the All-Star Games Most Valuable Player award. Bieber became just the third player to win the Ted Williams All-Star Game MVP in his home park by striking out Willson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr. in succession to preserve a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

