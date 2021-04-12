Anderson's 2 goals lift Cardinals past Mid-Buchanan

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Benton sophomore Peyton Anderson scored the first goal and the game-winner Monday afternoon.

The Cardinals defeated Mid-Buchanan, 2-1.

With about 27 minutes to play in the first half, Anderson scored her first goal and gave Benton a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals led 1-0 at the half, but Mid-Buchanan's Liv Moeckli tied the match up with a goal of her own with about 15 minutes left to play.

Anderson, though, able to get her second goal of the day with about 1:30 to play to give Benton the win.