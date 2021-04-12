Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Anderson's 2 goals lift Cardinals past Mid-Buchanan

Benton sophomore Peyton Anderson scored the first goal and the game-winner Monday afternoon.

Posted: Apr 12, 2021 9:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Benton sophomore Peyton Anderson scored the first goal and the game-winner Monday afternoon.

The Cardinals defeated Mid-Buchanan, 2-1.

With about 27 minutes to play in the first half, Anderson scored her first goal and gave Benton a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals led 1-0 at the half, but Mid-Buchanan's Liv Moeckli tied the match up with a goal of her own with about 15 minutes left to play. 

Anderson, though, able to get her second goal of the day with about 1:30 to play to give Benton the win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Falls City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 38°
Monday we had a mix of sun and clouds and the skies started to clear as we headed into the late night hours. Temperatures will be below average again on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Conditions look to stay calm and cool for most of the work week. Rain chances return on Friday and could linger into early Saturday morning. Besides a few early morning showers on Saturday, the weekend should be mostly dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories