(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Benton sophomore Peyton Anderson finished off her hat-trick Wednesday afternoon scoring the final goal in the Cardinals' 8-2 win against Lafayette.

Anderson scored her first two goals right before the end of the first half to give Benton a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Lafayette's Kenna Alden scored two second-half goals to get her team on the board.

Anderson scored her third goal to put the Cardinals up six, 8-2, and Benton held on to win.