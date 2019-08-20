KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs returned to the practice field Tuesday afternoon after two days of rest from their second preseason game against the Pittsburg Steelers on Saturday night.

The Chiefs have had two types of games so far in the preseason with a dominating performance in game one with a 38-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Then on Saturday the Chiefs only scored one touchdown and had three turnovers in their 17-7 loss to the Steelers.

Despite having two totally different games happen so far (keeping in mind it is still the preseason) the Chiefs have put up 715 yards of offense and have given up 34 points between the two game. "I love the attitude and the work that they're putting in," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "We're doing some good things, but we got to keep building and it's early yet."

The Chiefs play in their final home game of the preseason for week three on Saturday against the 49ers. This will be Patrick Mahomes and most of the starters, their last game to play in for the preseason as in week four, most of the in-game reps will go to the fringe and back up players on the roster.

Kickoff for Saturday is set for 7 p.m.