Another late-game rally lifts Mustangs in Game 1 of MINK League Championship

(SEDALIA, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs do it again. The Mustangs rally to take a late-game lead for the second night in a row. This time, the rally lifted the Mustangs past Sedalia in Game 1 of the MINK League Championship.

The Mustangs trailed 7-2 going to the ninth inning, but rattled off six runs in the inning to lift them to their second come-from-behind win in as many days, 8-7.

St. Joseph returns to Phil Welch Stadium for Game 2 of the championship series on Friday night against the Bombers.