Another late-game rally lifts Mustangs in Game 1 of MINK League Championship

The St. Joseph Mustangs do it again. The Mustangs rally to take a late-game lead for the second night in a row. This time, the rally lifted the Mustangs past Sedalia in Game 1 of the MINK League Championship.

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 10:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

The Mustangs trailed 7-2 going to the ninth inning, but rattled off six runs in the inning to lift them to their second come-from-behind win in as many days, 8-7. 

St. Joseph returns to Phil Welch Stadium for Game 2 of the championship series on Friday night against the Bombers.

Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
