Area high school football results for 10-12-18

(KANSAS & MISSOURI)— Here are the area high school football results for Oct. 12, 2018.
Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division
Central 7 (1-7, 1-5 Red) at Liberty 43 (5-2, 4-1 Red)
Staley 17 (7-1, 6-0 Red) at Park Hill 14 (5-3)
Midland Empire Conference
Cameron 7 (2-6, 0-6 MEC) at Benton 28 (2-6, 2-4 MEC)
Lafayette 28 (7-1, 5-1 MEC) at St. Pius X 0 (5-3, 4-2 MEC)
Bishop LeBlond 33 (0-8, 0-6 MEC) at Chillicothe 40 (2-6, 2-4 MEC)
Maryville 41 (7-1, 6-0 MEC) at Savannah 7 (5-3, 5-1 MEC)
KCI Conference
West Platte 8 (1-7, 0-6 KCI) at Mid-Buchanan 46 (5-3, 3-3 KCI)
North Platte 8 (2-6, 2-4 KCI) at East Buchanan 32 (7-1, 5-1 KCI)
Lawson 20 (7-1, 5-1 KCI) at 0 Hamilton (5-3, 3-3 KCI)
Lathrop 39 (8-0, 6-0 KCI) at 0 Plattsburg (1-7, 0-6 KCI)
Grand River Conference
Princeton 7 (5-3, 4-2 GRC) at Gallatin 17 (6-2, 5-1 GRC)
South Harrison 0 (5-3, 4-2 GRC) at Milan 6 (8-0, 6-0 GRC) OT
Trenton 32 (2-6, 2-4 GRC) at Polo 28 (0-8, 0-6 GRC)
Putnam County 6 (1-7, 0-6 GRC) at Maysville 44 (2-6, 2-4 GRC)
Grand River Conference 8-Man
East Atchison 20 (6-2, 6-2 275) at Stanberry 24 (8-0, 6-0 GRC)
Worth County 60 (7-1, 5-1 GRC) at North Andrew 14 (4-4, 2-4 GRC)
KC East Christian 0 (0-7) at Pattonsburg 66 (7-1, 6-1 GRC)
Braymer 8 (0-8, 0-6 GRC) at St. Joseph Christian 30 (2-5, 2-5 GRC)
Albany 6 (3-5, 2-5 GRC) at King City 52 (5-3, 4-3 GRC)
275 Conference
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 12 (3-5, 3-5 275) at Rock Port 40 (5-3, 5-2 275)
Stewartsville 20 (1-7, 1-6 275) at Platte Valley 60 (2-6, 2-6 275)
Mound City 52 (8-0, 7-0 275) at DeKalb 6 (3-5 2-5 275)
Southwest Livingston 56 (7-1, 7-1 275) at North-West Nodaway 8 (0-8, 0-8 275)
KANSAS
Pleasant Ridge 22 (4-3) at Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 38 (6-1)
Horton 0 (0-7) at Riverside 36 (2-5)
Basehor-Linwood 34 (6-1) at Atchison 7 (3-4)
Blue Valley 36 (3-4) at Doniphan West 12 (2-4)
Troy 35 (4-3) at Lyndon 0 (3-4)
Royal Valley 28 (2-5) at Hiawatha 12 (1-6)
