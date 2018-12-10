Clear

Area high school football results for 10-12-18

Area high school football results for 10-12-18

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 10:11 PM
Updated: Oct. 12, 2018 11:28 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS & MISSOURI)— Here are the area high school football results for Oct. 12, 2018. 

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Central 7 (1-7, 1-5 Red) at Liberty 43 (5-2, 4-1 Red) 

Staley 17 (7-1, 6-0 Red) at Park Hill 14 (5-3)

Midland Empire Conference

Cameron 7 (2-6, 0-6 MEC) at Benton 28 (2-6, 2-4 MEC)

Lafayette 28 (7-1, 5-1 MEC) at St. Pius X 0 (5-3, 4-2 MEC)

Bishop LeBlond 33 (0-8, 0-6 MEC) at Chillicothe 40 (2-6, 2-4 MEC)

Maryville 41 (7-1, 6-0 MEC) at Savannah 7 (5-3, 5-1 MEC)

KCI Conference

West Platte 8 (1-7, 0-6 KCI) at Mid-Buchanan 46 (5-3, 3-3 KCI)

North Platte 8 (2-6, 2-4 KCI) at East Buchanan 32 (7-1, 5-1 KCI)

Lawson 20 (7-1, 5-1 KCI) at 0 Hamilton (5-3, 3-3 KCI)

Lathrop 39 (8-0, 6-0 KCI) at 0 Plattsburg (1-7, 0-6 KCI)

Grand River Conference

Princeton 7 (5-3, 4-2 GRC) at Gallatin 17 (6-2, 5-1 GRC) 

South Harrison 0 (5-3, 4-2 GRC) at Milan 6 (8-0, 6-0 GRC) OT

Trenton 32 (2-6, 2-4 GRC) at Polo 28 (0-8, 0-6 GRC)

Putnam County 6 (1-7, 0-6 GRC) at Maysville 44 (2-6, 2-4 GRC)

Grand River Conference 8-Man

East Atchison 20 (6-2, 6-2 275) at Stanberry 24 (8-0, 6-0 GRC)

Worth County 60 (7-1, 5-1 GRC) at North Andrew 14 (4-4, 2-4 GRC)

KC East Christian 0 (0-7) at Pattonsburg 66 (7-1, 6-1 GRC)

Braymer 8 (0-8, 0-6 GRC) at St. Joseph Christian 30 (2-5, 2-5 GRC)

Albany 6 (3-5, 2-5 GRC) at King City 52 (5-3, 4-3 GRC)

275 Conference

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 12 (3-5, 3-5 275) at Rock Port 40 (5-3, 5-2 275)

Stewartsville 20 (1-7, 1-6 275) at Platte Valley 60 (2-6, 2-6 275)

Mound City 52 (8-0, 7-0 275) at DeKalb 6 (3-5 2-5 275)

Southwest Livingston 56 (7-1, 7-1 275) at North-West Nodaway 8 (0-8, 0-8 275)

KANSAS

Pleasant Ridge 22 (4-3) at Maur Hill Prep-Mount Academy 38 (6-1)

Horton 0 (0-7) at Riverside 36 (2-5)

Basehor-Linwood 34 (6-1) at Atchison 7 (3-4)

Blue Valley 36 (3-4) at Doniphan West 12 (2-4)

Troy 35 (4-3) at Lyndon 0 (3-4)

Royal Valley 28 (2-5) at Hiawatha 12 (1-6)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
A rainy & cool Friday is ahead with highs only going up into the middle 40s. The rain should be out of here just in time for Friday night football. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet. Water levels should be lower by Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events