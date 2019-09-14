Clear

Area high school prep football results

Here are the scores from Week 3 of Missouri high school football and Week 2 in Kansas.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 4:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— Here are the scores from Week 3 of Missouri high school football and Week 2 in Kansas.

Missouri 11-man

Central 7     Park Hill South 52

Lafayette 40     Benton 13

Cameron 28     St. Pius X 35

Savannah 43     Bristow 42

Maryville 49     Chillicothe 12

Lathrop 49     Mid-Buchanan 0

Plattsburg 42     North Platte 21

West Platte 14    Lawson 40

East Buchanan   Hamilton 34

Maysville 7     Milan 39

Polo 12     Princeton 42

Putnam 0     South Harrison 36

Gallatin 24     Trenton 0

Missouri 8-man

Stanberry 18     King City 36

Pattonsburg 68     North Andrew 62

Rock Port 74     Stewartsville 50

Mound City 62     Albany 14

Worth County 68     Braymer 14

North-West Nodaway 6     Platte Valley 52

DeKalb 12     Southwest Livingston 58

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 27     East Atchison 62

Kansas

Pleasant Ridge 0     Troy 31

Oskaloosa 0     Maur Hill-Mt. Academy 54

Riverside 7     Sabetha 50

Atchison 24     KC Schlagle 33

Doniphan West 8     Hanover 44

