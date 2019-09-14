Area high school prep football results

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— Here are the scores from Week 3 of Missouri high school football and Week 2 in Kansas.
Missouri 11-man
Central 7 Park Hill South 52
Lafayette 40 Benton 13
Cameron 28 St. Pius X 35
Savannah 43 Bristow 42
Maryville 49 Chillicothe 12
Lathrop 49 Mid-Buchanan 0
Plattsburg 42 North Platte 21
West Platte 14 Lawson 40
East Buchanan Hamilton 34
Maysville 7 Milan 39
Polo 12 Princeton 42
Putnam 0 South Harrison 36
Gallatin 24 Trenton 0
Missouri 8-man
Stanberry 18 King City 36
Pattonsburg 68 North Andrew 62
Rock Port 74 Stewartsville 50
Mound City 62 Albany 14
Worth County 68 Braymer 14
North-West Nodaway 6 Platte Valley 52
DeKalb 12 Southwest Livingston 58
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 27 East Atchison 62
Kansas
Pleasant Ridge 0 Troy 31
Oskaloosa 0 Maur Hill-Mt. Academy 54
Riverside 7 Sabetha 50
Atchison 24 KC Schlagle 33
Doniphan West 8 Hanover 44
