Area district softball games begin this week

Here is the schedule for area district softball games

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 9:18 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MISSOURI)— Here is the schedule for area district softball games.

Class 4 District 16 (Riverside, Mo.)

Wed: Platte County (18-5) vs. Central (7-12) 4 p.m.

         Park Hill (11-11) vs. Oak Park (10-11) 5:30 p.m.

Thurs: Staley (19-4) vs. Platte County/Central 4 p.m.

           Park Hill South (16-10) vs. Park Hill/Oak Park 5:30 p.m.

Friday: District Championship (4 p.m.)

Class 3 District 16 (Savannah, Mo.)

Wed: Lafayette (12-8) vs. Maryville (12-8) 5 p.m.

         Savannah (13-7) vs. Cameron (4-13) 5 p.m.

Thurs: Smithville (18-9) vs. Lafayette/Maryville 5 p.m.

           Benton (14-7) vs. Savannah/Cameron 5 p.m.

Sat: District Championship (12 p.m.)

Class 2 District 16 (Hamilton, Mo.)

Wed: Polo (9-6) vs. South Harrison (4-10) 5 p.m.

Thurs: Hamilton (16-2) vs. Polo/South Harrison 5 p.m.

           Trenton (21-2) vs. Lawson (12-10-1) 7 p.m.

Sat: District Championship (12 p.m.)

Class 2 District 15 (Weston, Mo.)

Wed: East Buchanan (11-8) vs. West Platte (9-12) 5 p.m.

         Mid-Buchanan (17-7) vs. North Platte (1-23) 7 p.m.

Thurs: Plattsburg (18-4) vs. East Buchanan/West Platte 5 p.m. 

           Lathrop (18-2) vs. Mid-Buchanan/North Platte 7 p.m. 

Sat: District Championship (1 p.m.)

Class 1 District 16 (Jefferson HS)

Wed: Jefferson (12-11-1) vs. Worth County (5-10) 6:30 p.m. 

         Albany (12-5) vs. Northeast Nodaway (6-11) 5 p.m.

Thurs: Stanberry (16-2) vs. Jefferson/Worth County 5 p.m.

          North Nodaway (10-3) vs. Albany/Northeast Nodaway 6:30 p.m.

Sat: District Championship (2:30 p.m)

Class 1 District 15 (Eagleville)

Thurs: North Harrison (11-9) vs. Gilman City (4-6) 5 p.m.

           Princeton (7-7) vs. Ridgeway (5-5) 6:30 p.m.

Sat: District Championship (11 a.m.)

Class 1 District 14 (King City, Mo.)

Wed: King City (4-16) vs. Stewartsville (8-10) 5:30 p.m.

         North Andrew (6-13) vs. South Holt (0-11) 7:00 p.m.

Thurs: Maysville (7-6) vs. King City/Stewartsville 5:30 p.m.

          DeKalb (9-11) vs. North Andrew/South Holt 7 p.m.

Sat: District Championship (2 p.m.)

Class 1 District 13 (Pattonsburg)

Wed: Pattonsburg (6-12) vs. Winston (2-12) 6 p.m.

Thurs: Gallatin (10-10) vs. Pattonsburg/Winston 5 p.m.

           Braymer (10-6) vs. Tri-County (6-5) 6:30 p.m.

