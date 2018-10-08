Area district softball games begin this week

(MISSOURI)— Here is the schedule for area district softball games.
Class 4 District 16 (Riverside, Mo.)
Wed: Platte County (18-5) vs. Central (7-12) 4 p.m.
Park Hill (11-11) vs. Oak Park (10-11) 5:30 p.m.
Thurs: Staley (19-4) vs. Platte County/Central 4 p.m.
Park Hill South (16-10) vs. Park Hill/Oak Park 5:30 p.m.
Friday: District Championship (4 p.m.)
Class 3 District 16 (Savannah, Mo.)
Wed: Lafayette (12-8) vs. Maryville (12-8) 5 p.m.
Savannah (13-7) vs. Cameron (4-13) 5 p.m.
Thurs: Smithville (18-9) vs. Lafayette/Maryville 5 p.m.
Benton (14-7) vs. Savannah/Cameron 5 p.m.
Sat: District Championship (12 p.m.)
Class 2 District 16 (Hamilton, Mo.)
Wed: Polo (9-6) vs. South Harrison (4-10) 5 p.m.
Thurs: Hamilton (16-2) vs. Polo/South Harrison 5 p.m.
Trenton (21-2) vs. Lawson (12-10-1) 7 p.m.
Sat: District Championship (12 p.m.)
Class 2 District 15 (Weston, Mo.)
Wed: East Buchanan (11-8) vs. West Platte (9-12) 5 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan (17-7) vs. North Platte (1-23) 7 p.m.
Thurs: Plattsburg (18-4) vs. East Buchanan/West Platte 5 p.m.
Lathrop (18-2) vs. Mid-Buchanan/North Platte 7 p.m.
Sat: District Championship (1 p.m.)
Class 1 District 16 (Jefferson HS)
Wed: Jefferson (12-11-1) vs. Worth County (5-10) 6:30 p.m.
Albany (12-5) vs. Northeast Nodaway (6-11) 5 p.m.
Thurs: Stanberry (16-2) vs. Jefferson/Worth County 5 p.m.
North Nodaway (10-3) vs. Albany/Northeast Nodaway 6:30 p.m.
Sat: District Championship (2:30 p.m)
Class 1 District 15 (Eagleville)
Thurs: North Harrison (11-9) vs. Gilman City (4-6) 5 p.m.
Princeton (7-7) vs. Ridgeway (5-5) 6:30 p.m.
Sat: District Championship (11 a.m.)
Class 1 District 14 (King City, Mo.)
Wed: King City (4-16) vs. Stewartsville (8-10) 5:30 p.m.
North Andrew (6-13) vs. South Holt (0-11) 7:00 p.m.
Thurs: Maysville (7-6) vs. King City/Stewartsville 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb (9-11) vs. North Andrew/South Holt 7 p.m.
Sat: District Championship (2 p.m.)
Class 1 District 13 (Pattonsburg)
Wed: Pattonsburg (6-12) vs. Winston (2-12) 6 p.m.
Thurs: Gallatin (10-10) vs. Pattonsburg/Winston 5 p.m.
Braymer (10-6) vs. Tri-County (6-5) 6:30 p.m.
