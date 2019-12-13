(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter in their 63-35 win against Savannah Friday night.
Cardinals' guard Chol Ater scored 23 points in the win.
Benton improves to 4-1 on the season and Savannah falls to 1-3 on the year.
Related Content
- Ater's 23 leads Benton to win against Savannah Friday night
- Benton boys fall short on senior night to Savannah
- Benton boys basketball win 91st Annual Savannah Invitational Tournament
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
- Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton
- Savannah looks to continue fast start Friday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah wins Pony Express Tournament
- Savannah baseball keeps winning ways going
- Benton lady cards win district championship
Scroll for more content...