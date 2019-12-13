Clear

Ater's 23 leads Benton to win against Savannah Friday night

The Benton Cardinals jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter in their 63-35 win against Savannah Friday night.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton Cardinals jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter in their 63-35 win against Savannah Friday night.

Cardinals' guard Chol Ater scored 23 points in the win. 

Benton improves to 4-1 on the season and Savannah falls to 1-3 on the year. 

