ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Over at Phil Welch Stadium on Saturday, high school baseball was in full swing on the diamond as Lafayette headlined the three-team round robin with Pleasant Hill and Clinton.
Lafayette went undefeated on the day beating Pleasant Hill 2-0 in the first game and getting the big win 10-0 for their last game.
The biggest storyline for Lafayette was the pitching in both games. Brayden Luikart in game one went seven innings and had 15 strikeouts throwing a no hitter.
Tyson Koch was the starter for game two and went six innings and had eight strikeouts. Koch lead the Irish to their second win on the day giving the team its first back to back no hitter victories.
Lafayette plays a road game against St. Pius X on Thursday with first pitch set for 4:30.
