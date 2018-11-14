Clear
Bailey Merritt signs to play softball at McKendree

Bailey Merritt from Savannah signs her letter of intent to play softball at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois. Merritt helped lead Savannah not only to a district championship in 2018, but even advanced to the state quarterfinals.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 9:59 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

"It's really awesome, I'm so excited for the next chapter in my career," Merritt said. "I'm really thankful for everyone who has suppoprted me."

The future Bearcat will play in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. The Bearcats finished last season with a 38-18 record and advnaced to the Midwest Regional in the NCAA DII softball playoffs.

